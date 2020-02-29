Three Dead After Dry Ice Stunt At Blogger's Party Goes Wrong east2west

Three partygoers have died and seven others have been left injured after dry ice was thrown into a swimming pool at a blogger’s birthday party in Russia.

The victims were left unable to breath and with chemical burns at Ekaterina Didenko’s 29th birthday party, when her husband, Valentin Didenko, threw 25 kilograms of dry ice into the pool in a bid to create a dramatic ‘visual effect’.

Mr Didenko was one of the three fatalities, alongside guests Natalie Monakova and Yuri Alferov, who were both confirmed dead at the scene. It’s believed that all three were in the pool when the dry ice was released.

Mum-of-two Ms Didenko is a highly qualified pharmacist who also runs a highly successful Instagram blog, which offers advice on medicines for home use.

Taking to the channel, which has more than 1 million followers, she said:

Valya is not with us anymore. Or Natalia. Or Yuri. I did not cry yesterday. Today I just exploded. I thought it was not true, it was a nightmare.

She went on to say that she had signed a document which prevented her from disclosing any more information about the fatal incident.

Dry ice is made by freezing carbon dioxide, and so it produces a heavy vapour when it is put into water. This can be highly dangerous if released in a poorly ventilated space as it can cause high levels of carbon dioxide to enter into the blood stream.

Mr Didenko had reportedly wanted to ‘create an impressive steam show’ as party guests jumped into the pool, however people began fainting as soon as the ice was poured in.

Just moments earlier, guests had been celebrating, laughing and raising a toast to the birthday girl.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed a criminal case was opened into causing death by negligence.

According to local media, the cause of death has been recorded as ‘mechanical asphyxia’ because of blocked airways, in a preliminary report.

Two people have been discharged from hospital, however the condition of the remaining five is still unknown.