Three Dead After Passenger Train Derails In Scotland
It has been confirmed that three people have died after a train derailed in Scotland this morning, August 12.
The ScotRail train came off its tracks in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, today at 9.40am, and was declared a major incident.
British Transport Police confirmed the sad news that three have died. In a statement they said, ‘Very sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at scene.’
In addition to this, six people have been taken to hospital for injuries that are thought ‘not to be serious’.
One of the three people to have died was the driver of the train. Their family has since been informed.
According to reports, the train driver asked permission to switch tracks because of flooding on the line. Reversing and continuing its route to Glasgow on clearer tracks, the train was then thought to have hit a landslide, which caused it to derail – however, this is yet to be confirmed.
UK’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch is said to be investigating the incident.
Aberdeenshire was subject to heavy rainfall last night that caused flash floods in the area. Following this, many rail services in Aberdeenshire cancelled its trains while a number of schools also closed, reported Sky News.
In a statement, Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie said:
This is a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have very sadly died this morning.
We remain on scene alongside our emergency service colleagues, and a major incident operation has been underway. I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from CCTV enquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for. However, once the area has been made safe then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.
I know many people will understandably have questions, and we will be working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances of how the train came to derail.
Scotland Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to express her condolences.
She wrote:
My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. I have just been updated by Network Rail and the emergency services on the ongoing operation. My thanks go to them, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.