Three Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Music Festival

Three people have been found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan’s Faster Horses country music festival.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that five men, all in their early twenties, were found unresponsive at their trailer at the festival on Saturday afternoon, July 17.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital where they are said to be in critical condition. The two men in hospital are being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

The authorities were made aware that there may be a problem when a friend was concerned that they had not heard from the men.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer. First Responders stress the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles.

Many have responded to the announcement by police by sending their condolences to the families and loved ones who have been impacted by the incident.

Michigan State Police are also investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman, identified as Melissa Donna Havens, after she was found early on Saturday morning on the festival grounds. The police have not stated what caused the death and ‘an autopsy will be performed along with toxicology test’.

In an update on Twitter, the MSP First District wrote:

Detectives need assistance with information or tips helping them identify a subject Havens was reported seen within 24 hours of her body being located. The subject is reported being a black male in his 30’s, short black hair, short beard and wearing a gray hoodie. Anyone with information can call D/Sgt. Daniel Drewyor at 734-819-8192.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the MSP noted, ‘Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending Faster Horses Music Festival.’ The festival has yet to comment on the deaths.

Faster Horses launched in 2013 and has been known as the ‘three-day hillbilly sleepover’ as people can watch live acts such as Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean and watch high-speed races around the Michigan International Speedway, where the festival is based. The entertainment attracts roughly 40,000 guests per day.

