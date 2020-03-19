Three Elderly Salford Women Move In Together As They Don't Want To Self-Isolate Alone BBC

As thousands of elderly people in the UK prepare to self-isolate due to the coronavirus pandemic, three women are adamant they won’t do it alone.

Lifelong friends Doreen Burns, Carol Spark and Dotty Robinson are all in their 70s and plan to isolate together in the same home in an attempt to combat loneliness.

The three friends, who live in Salford, Greater Manchester, have known each other for more than 40 years and are confident they can get through anything together – with a healthy supply of wine, of course.

You can watch the three women talking about their plans below:

Doreen, Carol and Dotty spoke to BBC Breakfast reporter Jayne McCubbin about their plans, explaining how they have been through everything together, from divorce to loss.

Doreen told Jayne via a video call:

[We’ll spend] a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we were still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in, because we’ve all got the same amount of rooms – bedrooms et cetera – we’re alright.

She explained the three were currently at Carol’s home but couldn’t decide which one to isolate in, saying: ‘Dotty’s got a lovely long back garden which would be great for exercising. I’ve got no garden but I do have a yarden.’

Doreen’s lack of garden didn’t seem to bother her in the slightest though; in fact, she claimed she was ‘the winner’ because she has access to a Netflix account.

elderly women self isolate together BBC

Doreen went on to say she had a front room in case they ‘get tetchy with each other’, which might come in ‘handy’, although the three seemed to have no qualms about hunkering down and binge-watching The Crown together.

Not only do the three have all of their favourite series to watch while self-isolating, but they will also have a ‘supply of wine in’, as Dotty told Jayne quite happily.

As soon as she said this, Jayne interrupted to say she’s ‘heard about the wine’, stating: ‘I believe it’s the only thing you’ve been panic buying.’ To which the women got out their supplies and said, ‘Cheers’.

elderly women self isolate together BBC

It’s not known when those over the age of 70 will be ordered to self-isolate in order to protect themselves from COVID-19, but they have been told by the government to prepare to do so for a ‘very long time’, as per Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all schools in England would be closed from Friday, March 20, except to vulnerable children and those whose parents are key workers, and all exams would be cancelled.

As of yesterday, March 18, there were 2,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK and 103 reported deaths.