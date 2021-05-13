unilad
Advert

Three Former Cops Indicted In George Floyd Murder To Remain Free On Bail Until 2022

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 May 2021 17:05
Three Former Cops Indicted In George Floyd Murder To Remain Free On Bail Until 2022Offices Of Ben Crump Law/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

The three police officers indicted alongside Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s murder will remain free on bail until 2022.

Former Minneapolis officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are facing trial on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Advert

They were originally set to face trial on August 23, coming after Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd. However, the trial has now been pushed back to 2022 and they’ll remain free on bail until their court date.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. (PA Images)PA Images

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill made the decision to change the date in order to establish distance between two sets of proceedings: the case at hand involving the three officers; and a federal case after a grand jury indicted all four officers, accusing them of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights during his arrest and murder.

Cahill said it was needed due to the heightened publicity around both cases. While all three defence lawyers agreed to the postponement, the state, via assistant attorney general Matthew Frank, didn’t agree with the delay, as per the News and Star.

Advert

Thao, Kueng and Lane were originally separated from Chauvin in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, is due to be sentenced on June 25.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder. (PA Images)PA Images

As reported by the Star Tribune, Rev. Al Sharpton said the federal charges against the officers show the Justice Department ‘does not excuse it nor allow police to act as though as what they do is acceptable behaviour in the line of duty.’

He added: ‘What we couldn’t get them to do in the case of Eric Garner, Michael Brown in Ferguson, and countless others, we are finally seeing them do today.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It
Technology

Crypto Billionaire Donates $1.2 Billion Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin To India And Devalues It

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Says The Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Makes Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’

American Millionaire CEOs Had 29% Pay Rise While Workers’ Pay Decreased During Pandemic
News

American Millionaire CEOs Had 29% Pay Rise While Workers’ Pay Decreased During Pandemic

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Minneapolis, Now

Credits

News and Star and 1 other

  1. News and Star

    Judge postpones trial for three ex-police officers charged over Floyd death

  2. Star Tribune

    4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

 