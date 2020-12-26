Three Friends Fed 2,000 People Christmas Dinner Across The UK Yesterday Leicestershire Live/Facebook

Three friends made and distributed Christmas dinner for more than 2,000 homeless and vulnerable people across the UK.

Over the course of four days, the trio prepared and cooked the huge number of meals at a bar and restaurant.

The friends, who are from Leicester, then enlisted the help of several charities who distributed the meals to those most in need.

Jack Meldrum, George Stewart and Tallulah Horton managed to feed 700 people when they ran the project last year.

Leicestershire Live

This time around, they more than doubled their record, delivering a total of 2,041 dinners in four days.

As per BBC News, the meals were mostly handed out to those who are homeless, but some also went to elderly people and those in social housing.

The total cost of the food was approximately £5,000. Meldrum raised the money through his marketing job, by appealing to his clients for donations.

The team worked in a production-line style system at The Pumping Station bar and restaurant in Leicester.

Leicestershire Live

Stewart, who is a professional chef, ran the system. The trio also had help from trainee chefs at Leicester College.

‘They weren’t just rushed meals, they were better than some Christmas dinners I’ve done myself, they were restaurant quality,’ Meldrum said.

He told the BBC the four days were both rewarding and upsetting.

‘You see how much people really need food and how bad the situation is across the country so it can be a bit upsetting at times. It’s a ridiculously rewarding feeling knowing you’re feeding a whole area of the country for a day, he said.

Once packaged into recyclable containers, the meals were either taken to charity collection points or served directly to homeless people.

Leicestershire Live

Some were even frozen and taken to Scotland to be handed out there, the trio said.

One organisation that the group provided meals for is Walker Notts, a non-profit that helps the homeless.

The charity usually hosts a Christmas dinner at the local Salvation Army, but this could not go ahead this year.

Denise Walker, the founder of the group, said the project was ‘fantastic’.

Meldrum also surprised her with £1,250 from donations.

Walker said: ‘I had tears in my eyes. For the last six months I’ve paid for everything myself out of my own pocket.

‘It keeps us going and that’s the amazing thing. If we didn’t have that I was seriously thinking about packing in after Christmas,’ she added.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.