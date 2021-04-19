Three Killed In Texas Following Another Devastating Shooting In America

PA Images

Police are searching for a former deputy sheriff after three people were shot dead in Texas. The latest incident follows a spate of mass shootings across the United States.

Police locked down the area surrounding an apartment building in Austin after the shooting took place on Sunday, April 18, after which Joseph Chacon, Austin’s interim police chief, identified the suspect as 41-year-old Stephen Broderick.

Though the incident is not defined as a mass shooting according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines such incidents as involving four or more people, it comes amid a wave of mass shootings that have taken place across the US in the last month.

In the days since the Indiana shooting, the Gun Violence Archive has reported a further 12 incidents.

Police have launched a manhunt for Broderick, but lifted the shelter-in-place order on Sunday afternoon after determining that the shooting was domestic in nature, rather than an active shooter situation, Reuters reports.

In a statement given on Sunday afternoon, Chacon said offers responded to a 911 call at 11.42am local time that notified them of the incident. A reverse 911 call was then sent to residents in the area to notify them of the events and to urge them to shelter in place, meaning those inside residences and businesses should remain inside.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene, and a child who was involved in the incident was found safe by the authorities and taken into police custody.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, Chacon commented:

Obviously this is a tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives here. We’ll do our best… to get this person in custody… and hopefully with no more loss of life.

All three victims are said to have been known to Broderick, though Chacon urged the community to remain vigilant and noted that the suspect should be considered ‘armed and very much dangerous’.

Chacon said Broderick was a former detective for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in the Texas capital of Austin. He was reportedly placed on administrative leave last June after being charged with sexual assault of a child, and he resigned from the police department after the arrest.