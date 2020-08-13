Three Men Arrested In R. Kelly Case For Harassing And Bribing His Sexual Assault Accusers

PA Images

Three men believed to be connected to R. Kelly have been arrested and charged with harassing and bribing women who have accused the R&B singer of abuse.

The disgraced singer is currently being held in jail on 18 separate federal charges, including child pornography, kidnapping, forced labour and witness tampering.

Court documents show that the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn is charging Richard Arline Jr., Donnell Russell and Michael Williams with separate schemes to ‘harass, threaten, intimidate and bribe’ alleged victims of Kelly.

Arline Jr., ‘a self-proclaimed longtime friend of Kelly’, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s office, was apprehended in Dolton, Illinois, for allegedly offering to pay a victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly’s prosecution.

During a recorded phone call, 31-year-old Arline discussed a scheme in which the victim would receive compensation, saying he had been talking to Kelly while he was incarcerated through a three-way call with another person.

According to court documents, Arline said: ‘If I had a way to talk to Rob [Kelly], being next to him and telling him what’s going on, without nobody listening to, no feds, nobody, he gonna pay her… off to be quiet’, because she’s ‘got too much. She got too much’.

Russell, ‘a self-described manager, advisor and friend of Kelly’, according to the release, allegedly threatened to release sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly and publicly disclose her sexual history if she did not withdraw her lawsuit against him.

The 45-year-old also allegedly used a false name to create a Facebook page called ‘Surviving Lies’ – a reference to the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly – and shared screenshots of text messages between Kelly and the victim.

Prosecutors said Michael Williams, 37, of Valdosta, Georgia, travelled to Florida in June and set fire to an SUV parked outside a residence where one of Kelly’s alleged victims was staying.

Williams, who is related to a former publicist for Kelly, according to the release, was arrested on Tuesday, August 11, in Florida and his first court appearance was set for Wednesday morning at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Acting US Attorney Seth D. DuCharme said in the release:

The defendants are separately charged with engaging in multiple crimes that were intended to undermine and subvert the integrity of the criminal justice system and victimise the women who have come forward with serious allegations of criminal conduct against the defendant R. Kelly. Efforts to illegally influence pending federal cases, whether through threats of violence, intimidation, damage to property, or payments to buy a potential witness’s silence, will not be tolerated.

An attorney for R. Kelly, Steve Greenberg, said his client ‘had nothing to do with any of these alleged acts by those charged’, writing on Twitter: ‘He hasn’t attempted to intimidate anyone, or encouraged anyone else to do so. No involvement whatsoever.’

Kelly is facing federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago, and another set of federal racketeering charges in Brooklyn. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and is awaiting trial.

He’s currently imprisoned in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, though his legal team has made several attempts to have him released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.