Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced To Life

The three men convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison.

Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbour, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan were found guilty of Arbery’s murder in November, after a jury heard that they chased him in pickup trucks while shouting racial slurs, before he was fatally shot at close range by Travis McMichael.

In the state of Georgia, murder carries a mandatory life sentence, with the prosecution in the case declining to ask for the death penalty. As a result, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley’s main sentencing decision revolved around the possibility of parole, however due to the age of two of the defendents – Greg McMichael, 66, and Bryan, 52 – the 30-year minimum term before becoming eligible for parole would likely be tantamount to a full life sentence.

The judge has now announced whether the three will have the possibility of parole.

As reported by CNN, Gregory McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, as has his son, Travis.

Bryan has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

The sentencing comes as the two-year anniversary of Ahmaud’s death approaches. At the hearing, members of Ahmaud’s family laid bare their grief in a series of victim impact statements provided ahead of the judge’s decision.

The three men were also issued prison sentences for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, with these terms allowed to be served simultaneously to the life sentence. The defence plans to appeal the sentences.

Today’s sentencing comes one month before jury selection begins for the three men’s trial on federal hate crime charges, with prosecutors set to argue that Ahmaud was targeted because he was Black, violating his civil rights.

Prior to the hearing, a lawyer for Arbery’s mother confirmed that the family had rejected an offer by the McMichaels to plead guilty to the federal charges in exchange for serving 30 years in a federal penitentiary, preferring instead for the men to serve their sentences in Georgia.