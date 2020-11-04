Three Men Hailed Heroes For Risking Lives During Vienna Shootings Getty/PA

Three men have been hailed as heroes after helping an injured police officer and an elderly woman during the recent shootings in Vienna.

The ordeal took place on Monday evening, November 3, during which time an armed suspect opened fire at members of the public in the Austrian capital.

Five people, including the attacker, died, while 22 people were injured. It’s believed those who died were an elderly woman, an elderly man, a young male passerby and a waitress.

Police Vienna shooting PA Images

According to BBC News, the man who carried out the attack was a 20-year-old ‘Islamist terrorist’ who had been released from jail in December.

He had been released early from serving a 22-month sentence after being convicted for being a member of Islamic State, The Guardian reports.

During the shootings Recep Gultekin and Mikail Özen assisted an elderly lady, Gultekin was shot in the leg while doing so.

Getty

Gultekin and Özen also carried an injured police officer to safety where a third man, Osama Joda, gave him first aid.

23-year-old Joda was working at a McDonald’s restaurant at the time the shooter opened fire.

Recalling the moment one of the helping officers was shot, Joda told local newspaper Kurier, ‘I pulled him behind the concrete bench and tried to stop the bleeding. There was blood everywhere.’

Joda then tried to carry the injured officer to the ambulance when Gultekin and Özen stepped in to help him. Prior to doing so, Gultekin had carried a woman into the restaurant to safety.

While Gultekin and Özen are both of Turkish decent, Özen described Austria as their home. He told Kurier, ‘We knew immediately what to do, there was no choice but to help. Austria is our home. We would help at any time.’

Getty

Following their heroic actions, Turkey’s ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhun, hosted the two men to praise their conduct.

At a press conference yesterday, November 3, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed the shooter was an ‘[Islamic State] sympathiser’.

He continued, ‘[Monday’s] attack was an attack on our values and a completely useless attempt to weaken our democratic society or to divide it. We do not tolerate this in any way or from anyone.’ Nehammer added that Monday was ‘the hardest day in Austria for several years’.