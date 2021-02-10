unilad
Three People Rescued From Deserted Bahaman Island After Living Off Coconuts For 33 Days

by : Saman Javed on : 10 Feb 2021 15:54
Three People Rescued From Desert Island After Living Off Coconuts For 33 DaysThree People Rescued From Desert Island After Living Off Coconuts For 33 DaysUS Coast Guard/CNN

Three people have been rescued from a deserted Bahaman island after they survived 33 days living off coconuts.

The trio – two men and one woman from Cuba – swam to the island for refuge after their boat capsized in rough waters some five weeks ago.

Luckily, they were spotted waving a makeshift flag by a US Coast Guard (USCG) aircraft during a routine patrol.

US Coast Guard

The crew dropped the survivors food, water and a radio to communicate with them while they waited for a rescue helicopter to reach the scene, USCG said in a statement.

‘We were alerted to them by the flags that they actually had in addition to a large cross that they put out there for themselves,’ Mike Allert, a USCG pilot, told local TV station WPLG. ‘Being out in those harsh elements for a long period of time, they were very happy to see us.’

Although the trio was spotted on Monday, February 8, they were not rescued until yesterday due to the weather.

US Coast Guard

USCG Lieutenant Justin Dougherty told CNN he was shocked the three had survived so long and were in good health.

‘It was incredible. I don’t know how they did it. I was amazed they were in as good as shape as they were,’ he said.

The team picked up the trio and transported them to a nearby hospital. While they did not have any injuries, they were fatigued and dehydrated due to a lack of fresh water on the island.

Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard Seventh District, said in a statement, ‘Thanks to our aircrews diligently conducting routine patrols, we were able to spot people in distress and intervene.’

‘This was a very complex operation involving asset and crews from different units, but thanks to good communication and coordination between command centres and pilots, we were able to safely get everyone to a medical facility before the situation could worsen,’ he added.

