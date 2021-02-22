Two Hospitalised After Shooting Breaks Out On Roddy Ricch Music Video Set

PA Images/42_dugggg/Instagram

Two people have been wounded by gunfire and another injured by debris, following a shooting at a Roddy Ricch music video set in Atlanta.

The two men who were shot – Antoine Blake, 25, and Vernon Moulder, 29 – are both reported to be in a stable condition after having taken themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital.

It was initially believed that another man, Peter Cook, had been grazed by a bullet. However, further evaluation by paramedics confirmed he had actually suffered a laceration from a piece of debris.

Rapper 42 Dugg has since taken to Instagram Live to address reports of the shooting, which is understood to have taken place while he was filming with Ricch. Meanwhile, DJ A-Tron appeared to confirm Ricch hadn’t been injured in a tweet, writing, ‘all the homies good’.

As reported by WSB-TV, it’s understood that neither 42 Dugg not Ricch were injured during the incident, which happened at a scrapyard on Wells Street, southwest Atlanta at approximately 4pm, on Sunday, February 21.

It has been reported that at least one film trailer had been parked at the yard.

Witness Teresa Lakes informed WSB-TV that there had suddenly been a lot of gunshots shots, which had quickly scattered the approximately 50 people on the set:

Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there.

Lakes, who had been present on set as a medic to take temperatures and screen people for coronavirus, continued:

Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on ‘em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn’t a lot worse then it could have been…could have been worse.

WSB-TV reported that one man had been put into the back of a police car following the incident. Police have said that one 40-year-old man has been detained and arrested on a drug charge, however he is not considered to be the shooting suspect.

Investigators are said to still be working to gather information on those suspected to be involved in the shooting.

