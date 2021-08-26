Three Supermarkets Shut Down After Shopper ‘Injects Food With Mystery Substance’

UKNIP

Three supermarkets in London were locked down after a shopper allegedly injected food with a ‘mystery substance’.

Shoppers were instructed to stay away from separate Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose branches in Fulham, west London, and urged to dispose of any food they purchased from the stores yesterday, August 25. Police officers also cordoned off the stores while carrying out investigations.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council confirmed the Met Police have arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food.

Police had been called at around 7.40pm following reports of a man shouting abuse at people on the street and injecting food with a number of syringes across three supermarkets. While the exact amount is unclear, nor is it confirmed what he used to allegedly inject the food, it’s believed he contaminated ‘processed meat and microwaveable’ products.

‘Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening. The man is alleged to have visited three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road SW6 and injected foodstuffs using a number of syringes. He has been taken into police custody,’ the council tweeted.

‘H&F Council’s Environmental Health team are now working with the supermarket branches affected. The supermarkets – Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s – have closed and crime scenes are in place. The food items affected are believed to be processed meat and microwaveable products. It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with substance,’ it added.

The stores remain closed at the time of writing, and police are continuing to investigate.