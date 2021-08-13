Three-Year-Old And Serving Police Officer Found Dead
A three-year-old child and a serving police officer have been found dead at an address in Worcestershire.
West Mercia Police announced the news in a statement on Twitter, writing that police responded to an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster today, August 13, following ‘concerns for the welfare of a man and young child.’
Officers found the 39-year-old man, who has currently only publicly been identified as a serving West Mercia Police officer, dead at the property alongside the three-year-old child.
Police said the deaths of the man and three-year-old child are currently being treated as ‘unexplained’, and that officers have launched an investigation to learn more about the situation.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said:
It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.
Whilst the circumstances surrounding the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident. Our deepest condolences are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.
West Midlands Ambulance Service also responded to the scene today, saying it was called in on reports of a medical emergency at the property this morning at 9:21am local time.
Per BBC News, the service said: ‘Sadly, it quickly became apparent that neither patient could be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.’
The service dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. The relationship between the deceased officer and the child has not yet been confirmed.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
