T.I. And Tiny Won’t Face Charges For Alleged Drugging And Sexual Assault

T.I. and Tiny Harris won’t be facing charges for the alleged drugging and sexual assault of women in 2005.

Four women have accused the pair of drugging and sexually assaulting them, with two of the allegations of rape having reportedly occurred in Georgia and California, spanning from 2005 to 2018.

However, it has since been revealed that prosecutors have decided to not proceed with a claim made in 2005.

According to new legal documents, the couple will not be charged as the case is not considered as being within the statute of limitations.

Earlier this year, it was reported that New York lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn sent a letter to authorities to launch an investigation into T.I. and Tiny on behalf of the women who claimed that the couple had drugged and sexually assaulted them.

In the letter, the lawyer alleged that the pair had committed a range of crimes, from ‘sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment’.

The letter also claimed that nonsexual intimidation, assault and harassment had occurred and that the four women had not known one another, but all alleged that they had been through similar experiences at the hands of the pair.

According to TMZ, T.I. and Tiny met with the woman involved in the 2005 case in a club, before the couple allegedly drugged and assaulted her.

Within the new legal documents, prosecutors have commented that the 10-year statute of limitations has since expired, TMZ reported.

The case has had a similar result to another case against the pair, which saw a different woman accuse them of drugging and sexual assaulting her in Las Vegas in 2010.

The case also did not fall within the statute of limitations either and so the pair did not resultantly face any charges.