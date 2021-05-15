Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Diagnosed With Cancer

Netflix/joe_exotic/Twitter

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 58-year-old is currently serving a 22-year sentence on animal abuse charges, as well as his connection to a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin.

Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, revealed his diagnosis on social media, with pleas for a pardon from US President Joe Biden.

On his official Twitter account, Exotic wrote: ‘John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.’

Exotic added that he doesn’t want people’s pity, instead asking people to help Phillips, his lawyer, get the attention of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He continued: ‘Listen to the evidence and see that… it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice… make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.’

Many had expected Trump to pardon Exotic in as his time in the White House came to a close, with Exotic’s team reportedly getting a limo ‘fuelled up’ outside the prison as they awaited the news.

In an earlier tweet, Exotic wrote: ‘I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.’

