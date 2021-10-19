TikTok Could Be Causing Tics In Teenagers, Doctors Say

Alamy

Experts have said that an increasing number of teenage girls are being diagnosed with tics, and they think TikTok might be a factor.

Doctors in multiple countries around the world have reported a significant increase in the number of teenage girls who come to them reporting new tics – involuntary physical movements – over the past year.

Now in a series of studies, it’s been discovered that many of the teenagers have one thing in common: prior to developing the tics they’d spent time watching videos on TikTok of people who claim to have tics related to Tourette’s syndrome.

According to the Wall Street Journal, while there’s no official data for the number of patients reporting tics, some doctors have said they’ve seen almost 10 times the number of teenage girls with the condition since the pandemic, which largely coincided with the rise of TikTok.

Several doctors also said that after undertaking their own research, they found that many of their patients reported identical tics to popular TikTokers posting under the Tourette’s hashtag, including patients who involuntarily shouted ‘beans,’ in a British accent, similarly to a top British TikToker.

Experts have been keen to stress that in most cases the patients had existing diagnoses including anxiety and depression, with behavioural scientist Dr Joseph McGuire telling the Journal ‘there are some kids who watch social media and develop tics and some who don’t have any access to social media and develop tics. I think there are a lot of contributing factors, including anxiety, depression and stress.’

According to the latest figures, #Tourettes currently has over 4.8 billion views on TikTok, yet some doctors have questioned whether all of the mostly female users posting under the hashtag do in fact have the syndrome, which affects boys more than girls and is typically treatable with medication.

The tics being diagnosed in teenage girls are thought to be ‘functional neurological disorders’ not linked to Tourettes and can be ‘unlearned’ through therapy, with doctors also advising patients to take a break from social media.

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesperson for TikTok said ‘the safety and well-being of our community is our priority, and we’re consulting with industry experts to better understand this specific experience.’