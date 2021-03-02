‘TikTok Doc’ Sued For $45 Million After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault

drjcofthedc/TikTok

Jason Campbell, aka the ‘TikTok Doc’, is being sued for $45 million after being accused of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old, known for his viral dancing videos on the social platform, is facing allegations of sexual assault and harassment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday, February 26.

At the time, Campbell was a resident physician in anaesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland, but now lives and works in Florida. The accusations come from a former co-worker at the Veteran Affairs Medical Centre in Portland, dating between January and March 2020.

The plaintiff, who has remained anonymous, alleges in the suit that Campbell harassed her via ‘text messages, pornographic photos and sexually-charged social media messages.’

The suit explains: ‘On March 12, 2020… Dr. Campbell was working in scrubs for OSHU, and while he had a girlfriend, Dr. Campbell attempted to and did in fact cause harmful offensive contact with plaintiff, causing plaintiff severe, substantial, enduring emotional distress, discomfort and interference with usual life activities.’

On one occasion, he allegedly sent the plaintiff a photo of his erection through his trousers. On another, he is said to have sent her an Instagram video message in which he said she looked ‘tasty’, in addition to sending a message that he blamed on autocorrect, which read in part: ‘I’m fit. You’re… fit… there’s the orgasm.’

The suit continues: ‘Specifically, Dr. Campbell went into plaintiff’s office area, snuck up quietly behind plaintiff and without plaintiff’s express or implied consent, pushed his erection forcibly onto plaintiff’s backside, pushing her into the desk in front of her. Plaintiff was terrified and yelled at Dr. Campbell to leave.’

Afterwards, she sent him a message reading: ‘Don’t EVER surprise me by getting in my physical space. I’ve knocked people out. It’s reflexive.’

He replied with a sad face, writing: ‘I should’ve asked. I’m sorry. Smh. It wasn’t like that. My apologies. Hope you can tell that’s genuine.’

However, the next day he sent her a messages which read: ‘I’m feeling lucky about another hug today from my fave ED star. Are you home or still here? I’ll get my hug anywhere. I just want to hug you from behind without you yelling at me.’

The suit also names OHSU for neglecting and failing to report accusations of sexual assault. The plaintiff had spoken to 13 employees regarding the allegations, six of whom were in leadership roles and at least one of which was a mandatory reporter, The Oregonian reports.

The suit blames the lack of action from OHSU staff for ‘paving the way’ for the plaintiff to be assaulted by Campbell.

In total, the suit is looking for $4.5 million in damages against the doctor and the campus, with up to $40.5 million in punitive damages against Campbell.

In a phone interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Campbell said he was innocent but didn’t discuss the case in any details.

Campbell is no longer employed by the university, which wrote in a statement: ‘OHSU does not condone behavior as described in the lawsuit. We are continuously working to evolve our culture, policies and practices to provide an environment where all learners, employees, patients and visitors feel safe and welcome.’