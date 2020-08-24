TikTok Is Suing Trump Administration Over US App Ban

TikTok sue Trump PA/zachking/TikTok

TikTok has confirmed it will sue the Trump administration if the president goes ahead with his plans to ban the app from the US.

The company, owned by Chinese internet technology giant ByteDance, has said it’s prepared to challenge the administration’s August 6 Executive Order that would see the app banned in the country unless it was sold to an American company.

Trump raised the possibility that Chinese authorities could force TikTok into handing over user data, and declared that China ‘continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States’.



Of course, there’s absolutely no proof that this is happening, and in turn TikTok released a statement last week citing its attempts to reason with the administration:

Even though we strongly disagree with the [Trump] administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution. What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.

The company has always strongly denied even considering handing data over to Chinese authorities, and noted that what Trump intends to do is – yes, you’ve guessed it – unlawful.

‘To ensure that the rule of law prevails and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system,’ the statement concluded.



What’s more, Trump will ban any other company from working with TikTok if his Executive Order comes into effect next month, which again is unlawful – and doesn’t even comply with the US Constitution. A follow-up Executive Order, this one issued on 14 August, announced the company had 90 days to divest its US assets, citing it is in the interests of protecting national security.

Trump also bizarrely believes the US government deserves a cut of the money made from the sale of TikTok.

In what appears to be a complete coincidence, the president is targeting the video-sharing app weeks after users humiliating him in June. Millions of teens reserved tickets for his MAGA rally in Tulsa and never showed up, leaving empty seats in the 19-thousander stadium, despite proud claims that a record-breaking 800,000 attendees were due to show up.