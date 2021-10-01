TikTok Star Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Shooting Her Friend By Mistake
A TikTok star has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing her friend by mistake.
A tragic accident took place when a TikTok star named Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who goes by ‘yandere.freak’ on TikTok, allegedly accidentally shot and killed her friend Helen Rose Hastings.
Now Oliver-Snow has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the accident, which she says was caused by a mistake.
According to court documents, Ms Oliver-Snow allegedly ‘did then and there unlawfully, recklessly cause the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger’.
The incident took place on January 17 when Oliver Snow invited over friends, including Hastings, to her home in Houston, Texas. The group began to drink and Oliver-Snow allegedly decided to bring out a gun. The gun apparently was left there at the house by her ex-boyfriend. Although according to Oliver-Snow, she thought the gun was unloaded at the time, the gun went off and Hastings was killed.
According to police, Oliver-Snow has been cooperative with their investigation and provided a statement willingly. In the statement she reiterated that she allegedly did not know the gun was loaded.
Oliver-Snow told police that she had known Hastings since they were in high school and that Hastings was staying at her home ‘for a couple of months’. They both enjoyed Batman and ‘cosplaying’ as the characters.
Police revealed more information about what took place on the night of Hastings’ death:
The Defendant stated they were watching ‘Gotham’ and said she was drunk, laughing, messing around and told her friends she had a gun like Penguin does
The Defendant said the Complainant came up to her and was joking around telling the Defendant, ‘Ooooh shoot me.’ As they were laughing the Defendant said ‘Oh ok,’ and said it went off.
Hastings was going to school at Oberlin College in Ohio at the time of her death. She was a freshman. The school’s newspaper published a collection of messages left by some of her peers, where they described her ‘laughter, enthusiasm, and compassion’.
Zach Gershon, who is also a freshman at Oberlin, told the paper that ‘Helen had this really bubbly, really energetic personality and a good sense of humor’.
Oliver-Snow was released on $20,000 bond and is awaiting an exchange of evidence that will take place on October 21.
