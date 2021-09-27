TikTok Star GabeNotBabe Has Reportedly Died Aged 19

I don’t know what’s real and not real anymore but unfortunately gabe past [sic] away [in] a car crash September 26 we couldn’t believe it the moment we found out. Don’t really want to get into details because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this [to] happen but now you’re watching over us.

Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?