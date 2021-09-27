TikTok Star GabeNotBabe Has Reportedly Died Aged 19
TikTok star Gabriel Salazar has reportedly died in a car accident aged 19.
Salazar, who posted under the username @GabeNotBabe, had gained more than 1.4 million followers on the app.
His death is yet to be officially confirmed, however fans and friends have been leaving tributes in the comments of his most recent video, which was posted four days ago.
A GoFundMe page, purportedly set up by one of Salazar’s friends to help pay for funeral expenses and time missed from work by his parents, has received more than $17,000 in donations at time of writing, with the organiser telling his followers the 19-year-old passed away in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, September 26.
Chris Vasquez wrote:
I don’t know what’s real and not real anymore but unfortunately gabe past [sic] away [in] a car crash September 26 we couldn’t believe it the moment we found out. Don’t really want to get into details because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this [to] happen but now you’re watching over us.
Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?
Following the news, Salazar’s fans have taken to his TikTok page to express their shock and sadness at his passing, while his friend Ricky Flores responded to the news on Instagram, writing ‘Rest easy brother. Words can’t even explain how I feel right now. Man, I would do anything to get you back right now bro.’
