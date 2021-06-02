TikTok Star Sienna Mae Denies Sexually Assaulting Reality Show Co-Star

I unequivocally deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright. I’m not making an apology video; this is more of a statement.

If I wasn’t around for the TikTok kiss or the TikTok video, I wasn’t important to him… You know I did not sexually assault you… We both know what happened and we both know who it was and we both know that I was not at that gathering that night.

My legal team is gathering evidence as we speak. I hope you’re ready for the real consequences that come from these seriously false allegations.