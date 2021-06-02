TikTok Star Sienna Mae Denies Sexually Assaulting Reality Show Co-Star
TikTok Star Sienna Mae Gomez has publicly denied sexually assaulting her reality show co-star and housemate Jack Wright.
Gomez, age 17 with 15 million followers on TikTok, is set to be part of the upcoming Hype House reality show on Netflix, which features a cast of content creators who make videos for the social media platform TikTok. Former members of the Hype House include popular TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and Addison Rae.
Over the weekend, Gomez was accused of sexually assaulting her ex-boyfriend and Hype House reality-show co-star Jack Wright. The accusations against Gomez were made by Wright’s friend Mason Rizzo, who shared a message to social media stating that Gomez had subjected Wright to ‘abusive behavior’.
The post read:
I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexual assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries and then repeatedly wonder why ‘he doesn’t like you back’.
Wright seemed to agree with the accusations made by Rizzo when he retweeted the initial statement. Wright’s twin brother, James, also chimed in to confirm the accusations by retweeting the statement and saying, ‘This is why I ‘couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.” Since the initial outburst on social media, both Rizzo and James Wright have removed their statements. That said, this has not stopped Gomez from making a statement of her own.
Gomez, who initially denied the allegations, posted a lengthy video on Instagram and YouTube outlining the situation and further denying the claims made against her.
In the video titled addressing false allegations, Gomez describes her perspective:
I unequivocally deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright. I’m not making an apology video; this is more of a statement.
If I wasn’t around for the TikTok kiss or the TikTok video, I wasn’t important to him… You know I did not sexually assault you… We both know what happened and we both know who it was and we both know that I was not at that gathering that night.
My legal team is gathering evidence as we speak. I hope you’re ready for the real consequences that come from these seriously false allegations.
Jack Wright has yet to publicly respond to Gomez’s video. Those looking to watch the Hype House show on Netflix will have to wait, as a release date has yet to be revealed.
Featured Image Credits: @siennamaegomez/Instagram
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
