TikTok Threatens Legal Action After Trump Gives US Firms 45 Days To Stop Using It PA Images

TikTok has threatened legal action against the US after President Donald Trump gave firms 45 days to stop using the video app.

The firm, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, slammed the president’s executive order, noting that it was ‘shocked’ by the decision, amid claims TikTok intercepts and captures ‘vast swathes of information from its users’.

The platform responded to the ban – ordered under the National Emergencies Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, put in place out of fears for national security – explaining that there’s been ‘no due process or adherence to the law’ from the Trump administration.

Donald Trump PA Images

As per BBC News, Trump said that the app ‘threatens the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States’, with the government claiming that the alleged data collection ‘threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information’.

In a blog post, TikTok said: ‘We have made clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government, nor censored content at its request. We even expressed our willingness to pursue a full sale of the US business to an American company.’

TikTok PA Images

TikTok has since been in talks to sell its business to Microsoft, a prospect Trump has supported – as long as a deal is met by September 15 and the US government receives a ‘substantial portion’ of the sale price.

Trump has long theorised over TikTok’s involvement with data hauling, however the platform said it’s been trying to engage with the administration for the past year ‘in good faith’.

Donald Trump PA Images

However, TikTok explained: ‘What we encountered instead was that the administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.’

Adding that Trump’s order ‘risks undermining global businesses’ trust in the US commitment to the rule of law, which has served as a magnet for investment and spurred decades of American economic growth’, the business warned of a ‘dangerous precedent for the concept of free expression and open markets’.

China US Trump Tiktok Wechat Order PA Images

It added: ‘We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly – if not by the administration, then by the US courts.’

A similar order has been issued against China’s WeChat, which said it’s ‘reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding’.