TikToker Continues To Film Fake Blood-Filled Videos While On Bail For Cosplay Death

Despite being on bail for allegedly shooting someone during a cosplay, a woman has continued to film fake blood-filled videos.

TikTok cosplayer Mary Anna Oliver-Snow, known as Yandere.freak on the platform, allegedly shot their friend in a drunken incident that took place in January.

Oliver-Snow, who has more than 1.6 million followers, has since been charged with manslaughter.

However, upon being released on bail, the TikToker, who likened themselves to Batman villain Penguin when the incident occurred, has reportedly continued to post cosplay videos on their account.

The shooting occurred at about 1.30am on January 17 in Houston, Texas. Oliver-Snow had been playing with the handgun while smoking and drinking, according to a Harris County police report. The handgun belonged to an ex-boyfriend of Oliver-Snow, VICE reports.

Believing the gun to be empty of bullets, Oliver-Snow was reported as having ‘then and there unlawfully, recklessly cause[d] the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger’, as per court filings and a police report. ‘The defendant stated she did not know there was a bullet in it, stating she has played with it before as a joke,’ it added.

The shooting was witnessed by six other people, according to the police statement. Oliver-Snow admitted to the shooting in an audio statement.

The police were called to the scene immediately by the group of friends. But the person who was shot was taken off life support by their parents and died shortly after arriving at hospital, the police reported stated.

Just days after the incident, Oliver-Snow was released on a bond of $20,000, according to court papers filed on January 21. They were demanded to stay within the state and it is unknown who paid for their bond. According to court records, in August, Oliver-Snow violated the bond’s terms by missing a curfew, allowing their GPS tracker to run out of battery, and missing a pretrial date.

Oliver-Snow has continued to post cosplay videos on TikTok. The account has since been made private after followers connected them to the shooting, but some made duets with recent videos to call them out for being ‘disturbing’.

One video which has been called out by followers features Oliver-Snow singing along to The Red Means I Love You by Madds Buckley, which references the ‘wonderful feeling’ of someone else ‘bleeding’.

Oliver-Snow also remains active on Instagram, despite being called out by followers for the insensitivity of their posts, given the charge of manslaughter against them, with one telling them to ‘get out of the Cosplay community’.