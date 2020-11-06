TikTokers Are Creating Fan Cams For US Election Analyst John King kaley89785/TikTok/CNN

The US election may have been dragging on for the best part of a week, but with it a star has been born, in the shape of CNN’s silver fox John King.

Millions of people, not just in the United States, have bee watching the 2020 US presidential election painstakingly unfold over the course four days, as we patiently wait to see whether Joe Biden can become the next President of the United States, or whether Donald Trump can somehow win re-election.

While it’s usually celebs that the public tend to stan – think Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, or Chris Evans – they’ve now turned their attention to the steamy subject of election analysts.

But with a political focus clearly on a battling Biden and Trump, people began to sit up and take note of CNN’s touchscreen informer, 57-year-old King.

Tiktok users have started to do ‘fancams’ of the knowledgeable analyst, so you know he’s turned into a bit of an icon, when videos began to pop up of the reporter.

CNN’s chief national correspondent, who is based in Washington, captured the attention of many, as Americans have been tuning into the 24/7 news channel’s coverage, as viewers only break for sleep (and anything else they can’t do in front of the telly).

Check out one of the magically edited fan videos below:

King even took to Twitter to share the flattering news with his 465,000 followers, with a simple quote tweet and a ‘thank you.’

The #johnking hashtag on TikTok offers over 2.5 million views, showing how invested some are.

Users are also fawning over MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, 41, who has been grabbing the attention of the younger election enthusiasts. The #stevekornacki search shows up over 81,000 views, and combine with King’s and #election2020, amounts to over 1.1 billion views.

One video of Kornacki in particular is just as delightful, as people expressed their gratitude over the video-sharing platform.

‘Someone that is looking incredibly cute right now,’ is the text over the vid, which follows with a number of Google photos forming a montage.

Take a peek at it here:

With the election gradually coming to a close, ahead of either Biden or Trump reaching that all important 270 mark on the Electoral College, the analyst fan base will surely continue to grow, as a new generation engages in politics.