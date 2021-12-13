Time Person Of The Year 2021 Revealed
TIME magazine has revealed its ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021, sparking controversy.
This person has pretty much everything in the world they could need already. The only thing left was the TIME ‘Person of the Year’ award, and now they have that too.
The magazine made the announcement today, December 13, leaving some overjoyed but many conflicted, and questioning whether the winner truly deserved the title.
However, TIME reminded people that the award is sometimes given in honour of someone’s influence, rather than in particular celebration or approval of the person.
Recent winners of the award, which has been given yearly since 1927, include Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Greta Thunberg, however, this year, Elon Musk came out on top, The Independent reports.
TIME stated:
The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver.
With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable.
Lately, Elon Musk also likes to live-tweet his poops.
The magazine called Musk a man ‘who aspired to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit’, ‘a clown, genius edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap, hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen‘s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars. His startup rocket company, SpaceX, has leapfrogged Boeing and others to own America’s spacefaring future’.
However, not everyone agreed.
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX may have achieved lots in life, resulting in his current status as the world’s richest man, but many felt conflicted over him being deemed the ‘Person of the Year’.
TIME’s announcement on Twitter has since amassed more than 30,000 likes, and 5,000 comments, with users flooding to the post to debate the decision. One said, ‘Is this a joke?’
Another wrote:
Really? Not healthcare workers for 2 years of service during pandemic? Not teachers for teaching through the 2nd year of a pandemic? Not virologists for vaccines that are saving lives?
A third commented, ‘The richest person in the world. Who, rather than using their $270,000,000,000 to solve pressing real-world problems simply…doesn’t. What an outstanding example to us all.’
Alongside highlighting both the ups and downs of Musk’s professional career and personal life, not shying away from criticism he has faced in his climb to power, the magazine also gave a nod to other ‘heroes of the year’.
It named those who helped in the creation of the coronavirus vaccines, ‘miracle workers,’ and announced Simone Biles as ‘Athlete of the Year‘.
