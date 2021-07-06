To Kill A Mockingbird Banned In School Over ‘White Saviour’ Narrative

Probably like every English department in the country, we still have Of Mice and Men and To Kill a Mockingbird [on] the shelves.

They are now taught less frequently because those novels are dated and problematical (sic) in terms of decolonising the curriculum. Their lead characters are not people of colour.

The representation of people of colour is dated, and the use of the N-word and the use of the white saviour motif in Mockingbird – these have led us as a department to decide that these really are not texts we want to be teaching third year anymore.