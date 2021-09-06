Toddler Survives Three Days Lost In Australian Bush

NSW Police Force

A toddler miraculously managed to survive for three days while lost in the Australian bush.

The toddler was wearing only a T-shirt and nappy when he went missing in the remote woodlands, having last been seen at his family’s cottage located in a small, rural village about 90 miles north of Sydney.

Advert 10

Over the weekend, September 4-5, hundreds searched for the toddler, named Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak. Emergency services had feared the worst for the young boy, who has autism and who is also non-verbal.

Elfalak was eventually spotted by a helicopter, drinking water from a creek.

The toddler was found just 470 metres from the property in Putty, and no one knows how he went missing.

Advert 10

He sustained ant bites, a nappy rash and a few scrapes and cuts. However, surprisingly the toddler was found in fairly good physical condition all things considered.

His dad, Anthony Elfalak, told reporters:

It’s a miracle. He’s just clinging to mum. As soon as he heard his mum, he opened his eyes and looked at her and fell asleep.

Advert 10

The area the toddler was found had previously been searched, however police had presumed that he had spent his entire three days lost in the woodland. Though it would have been warm in the daytime, temperatures reached around 6°C at night.

State Emergency Service officer Simon Merrick found the toddler by the creek. Merrick told colleagues the toddler had ‘turned towards him with a massive smile on his face that he will not forget’, Metro reports.

Gerry Pyke, a paramedic who examined AJ, called the boy a ‘little survivor’. He called his condition ‘quite remarkable’, and said the child seemed ‘very thankful’.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around AJ’s disappearance. CCTV footage was reported as being missing around the time of the toddler’s disappearance by the boy’s family friend and godfather Alan Hashem.

Advert 10