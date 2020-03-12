Tom Hanks Announces He And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have announced they’ve tested positive for coronavirus, with their son Chet speaking out following the news.
Tom Hanks took to social media to update fans and followers on their situation, as they’re currently in Australia filming a movie. Fortunately, the actor doesn’t seem too alarmed by it all, just like their son Chet, who says the pair are doing ‘fine’.
Prior to being diagnosed, the couple were both suffering symptoms of the virus, such as feeling ‘a bit tired’, having colds and aching bodies.
Taking to Instagram, Hanks and Wilson’s 29-year-old son aimed to put minds at ease regarding his parents’ condition.
He said:
Yeah, it’s true, my parents contracted the coronavirus. Crazy.
They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re both fine about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.
I don’t think it’s anything to be worried about, I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes, but I think it’s all going to be alright.
I appreciate it and everybody stay safe out there. Lots of love.
Colin Hanks, their eldest son, also took to Instagram following the announcement, saying it’s believed his parents will ‘make a full recovery’ and they’re receiving ‘excellent care’ while in Australia.
Colin’s post read:
We’re so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) under the circumstances.
Despite the fact I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact am confident they will make a full recovery.
Tom Hanks said he and his wife are taking a ‘one-day-at-a-time approach’ after testing positive for the virus and are being isolated.
The 63-year-old broke the news of their illness on social media early this morning, March 12.
Taking to Instagram, Tom wrote:
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
There are several ways you can protect yourself from contracting coronavirus, such as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and not touching your face frequently.
Misinformation concerning the coronavirus is, unfortunately, rife, and the pandemic has brought out the worst in human ability to spread fear at an unprecedented global scale.
UNILAD and LADbible’s Cutting Through campaign aims to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing.
We wish Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and everyone affected by coronavirus, a speedy recovery.
For more information from the World Health Organisation on Coronavirus, click here.
