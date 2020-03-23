Tom Hanks Says He’s Feeling Better But Encourages People To Self-Isolate
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are thankfully feeling better after receiving treatment for coronavirus in hospital and self-quarantining.
The 63-year-old actor has now taken to social media to encourage others to self-isolate to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Throughout their quarantine, the beloved celebrity couple have kept the public updated on their condition, sharing their experiences of living through the everyday reality of coronavirus.
To the relief of fans across the world, Hanks tweeted:
Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?
Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.
As reported by CNN Entertainment, Hanks and Wilson were self-quarantined at their home in Australia following their release from hospital last week.
The couple had been in Australia for pre-production work on Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley biopic, with Hanks having taken up the role of Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Production on the movie has since been suspended.
Many people have expressed their gratitude to Hanks for offering some reassurance on his condition, all while sharing the crucial message of social distancing.
One person said:
Hearing from somebody who got through this is quite comforting. Thank you.
Another commented:
We’re not exactly being asked to storm the beaches of Normandy people. Stay home and watch Netflix. We can do this.
A third person tweeted:
My kiddo asked me how y’all were doing today. ‘Mom, I don’t want Woody to be sick’. I’m so glad you’re both doing better.
During his time in quarantine, Hanks has continued to bring a smile to fans’ faces, sharing photos of Vegemite mishaps and dark jokes about the Corona typewriter he used to love.
On Sunday, Wilson also raised a much-needed chuckle after sharing an Instagram video – entitled ‘Quarantine Stir Crazy’ – that showed her rapping along to Naughty by Nature’s iconic 1992 track Hip Hop Hooray.
Wilson managed to complete all four minutes of the fast-paced rap without appearing to make a single mistake, showing off some pretty impressive skills.
We wish Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson all the best as they continue to recover from their ordeal. In the meantime, let’s continue to heed their message and work together to flatten the curve.
