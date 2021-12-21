Tom Holland Emotionally Thanks Fans As Spider-Man: No Way Home Smashes Box Office Records In Opening Weekend

Alamy

Tom Holland has thanked fans after Spider-Man: No Way Home broke records in its first weekend.

The highly-anticipated film was released on December 15, and saw the third-biggest box office opening in history.

Advert 10

Holland’s film was kept off the top spot by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game – both of which he starred in, of course.

Alamy

Taking to Instagram to share his gratitude, Holland said:

Wow guys I can’t believe these number[s]. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do.

Advert 10

Fans and friends of Holland’s alike replied to the heartfelt Instagram post about No Way Home.

The Rock said:

I’m so f*cking happy about this!!!!

Congrats to you and the entire 🕷 TEAM. Enjoy this massive and historic win brother.

Advert 10

Zendaya also shared her pride in the film and her co-star/romantic partner, posting an image of Holland alongside the caption, ‘My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.’

According to Sky News, the film has already taken $253 million in the US and $334.2 million overseas.

This makes No Way Home the highest-grossing film of 2021, overtaking the latest James Bond epic, No Time To Die.

Advert 10

And what’s more, the film isn’t just a box-office hit; it’s a hit with the critics too. The film currently has a 94% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 99% audience rating.

No Way Home is showing in cinemas now.