Tom Holland Reveals Terrifying Moment He Met Willem Defoe On Spider-Man: No Way Home Set

Sony Pictures

Tom Holland was left feeling ‘scared’ when he discovered Willem Dafoe’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ever since Alfred Molina candidly spoke out about reprising his role of Doc Ock – much to the agony of Kevin Feige, we’re sure – speculation really kicked off about the implications of the multiverse, and who else in Spidey’s rogues’ gallery could also return.

Advert 10

Dafoe dropped a few teases, and months, posters and trailers later, his resurrection as Green Goblin has been confirmed. However, it wasn’t something readily disclosed on set, to the point that Holland actually got a fright when he met Dafoe for the first time.

Loading…

While there’s clearly some CGI elements, it appears Dafoe is coming back in the classic suit first seen in 2002’s Spider-Man. There is a brief shot of another villain on a glider, sparking theories about updated equipment for Green Goblin, the possibility of Dane DeHaan’s version from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or maybe even a new villain altogether (Ned as Hobgoblin, perhaps).

During a recent fan event for the newest trailer, Holland recalled the circumstances around meeting Dafoe. ‘It’s actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared – oh shit, the Goblin’s here.’

While he couldn’t say much about the specifics of working with Dafoe – or anything, really – Holland does rank it among his best experiences when playing Spider-Man. ‘The first rehearsal I had with him was pretty surreal. It was pretty surreal for reasons I can’t really talk about because I want you to experience it in the theatre,’ he said.

Sony Pictures

Advert 10

‘This movie exceeds expectation in every way possible. This is the most cinematic and theatrical superhero movie that has ever been made and I’m proud to say Sony and Marvel have pulled off the impossible. It has been a rollercoaster, it was tough, it was brutal… it’s just been incredible. To see your enthusiasm, it means the world to me.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK.