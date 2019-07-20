Tomb Raider Actor Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed On Stage

CNA/YouTube

An actor and film producer from Hong Kong was stabbed onstage as he spoke at a promotional event in China.

64-year-old Simon Yam, who has appeared in more than 200 films including Tomb Raider, Ip Man and Election, was speaking at an event in the city of Zhongshan, south west China, when the incident suddenly happened.

Video footage from the scene, which was shared on social media, shows Yam welcome two men to the stage, one of which takes a knife out of his pocket and lunge at the actor.

Yam was quickly taken to hospital, and reportedly suffered stab wounds to his stomach and arms, though his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The actor’s manage, Lester Mo Gee-ma, told the South China Morning Post:

He was stabbed in his stomach and slashed on his arm, but was conscious the entire time. A preliminary investigation showed his injuries were not critical but the doctors are still deciding whether to operate on him in Zhongshan or whether we can wait until we return [to Hong Kong].

A statement from the city’s police department said Yam was stabbed at around 10.17am while attending a promotional event in Zhongshan’s Houju district, and a suspect was apprehended at the scene.

The 64-year-old was reportedly attending the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store when the attack happened.

Video from the scene shows Yam speaking to the hosts of the event, while also handing out gifts and speaking to guests as they are called to the stage.

However, as Yam holds out his hand to greet a man approaching the stage, the man – dressed in a dark vest and jeans – pulls out a knife from his pocket and swiftly lunges at the 64-year-old, stabbing him in the stomach and slashing at his arms.

The attack continues for several seconds before security guards and bystanders manage to detain the attacker.

Thankfully, Yam’s injuries are not life-threatening.

