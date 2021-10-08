Tommy Fury Agrees Jake Paul Fight Terms And Reveals Hilarious Stipulation

Tommy Fury/Instagram/BT Sport

Tommy Fury has agreed to fight Jake Paul… but it’ll be under an extra ridiculous condition.

With the YouTuber-turned-boxer racking up more wins in the ring and his profile rising with victories over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, the question of ‘who’s next?’ has often come back to Fury. Amid Paul’s constant trolling, the pair even faced off back in August.

Both fighters seem to be keen to duke it out, but it’s been taking a while to actually get it confirmed. Now, Fury has agreed to sign a contract that would finally start the countdown – but if he loses, he’ll need to abide by a new, embarrassing term.

Paul recently shared Fury’s new contract details on social media, saying, ‘If you beat me I will give you an extra $500,000. However, if you lose you have to change your last name for one year to Tommy Fumbles.’

Fury hasn’t hesitated. ‘We have a deal. Get that sent over to my lawyers ASAP right now. We’ll get that looked at and sorted because there’s not a chance in hell you are winning this fight. You’re leaving on a stretcher. You’re getting knocked spark out and you know it. Get it over to me now,’ he said on Instagram.

Paul posted another video to Twitter marking Fury’s acceptance of the offer. ‘Ladies and gentleman, the bank robbery has commenced,’ he joked.

Fury earlier turned down two offers to fight Paul, as they ‘weren’t even worth addressing’, he said. ‘To everybody out there, $1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for, this fight is going to gross millions and millions of pounds.

‘I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me, ‘When are you fighting Jake Paul?’ So until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can’t think about fighting pal.’

Fury better win the fight though, or he’ll face the wrath of his older brother. ‘It’s a great fight to watch, it’s a spectacle. But Tommy – his name’s Fury. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name,’ Tyson recently said.

There aren’t any specifics regarding a date for Paul vs. Fury at the time of writing.