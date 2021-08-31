Tommy Hilfiger Thief Caught With Tags Still In Shirt

Circuit Court Orange County Florida/Tommy Hilfiger

A woman who reportedly stole Tommy Hilfiger clothing was caught with the tags still attached to her shirt.

Ramiya Johnson, 23, may have one of the most humiliating mugshots ever, as she can be seen gloomily looking into the camera while wearing clothing with the tags still attached.

According to a Florida police report, Johnson and a female sidekick allegedly stole armfuls of clothing from a Tommy Hilfiger store before sprinting out of an emergency exit while a male accomplice waited in a Cadillac Escalade to help them flee the scene.

Following an alert filed for the SUV, police pulled over the car two hours after the heist at an outlet mall in Orlando. Investigators discovered the Tommy Hilfiger clothing inside the vehicle, valuing the haul at around $750.

The police couldn’t help but notice price tags hanging out of Johnson and her 26-year-old sidekick Kelah Hoffman’s clothing when they were taken in for questioning. Johnson’s polo had a $59.99 price tag attached to the collar.

While being questioned by the police, Johnson admitted to the robbery, alleging Hoffman had given her $50 to take part in the retail heist. Hoffman refused to comment, but driver Frank Germain, 50, claimed he was just paid to pick up the women and drive them around for the afternoon.

Along with the Tommy Hilfiger items, police also discovered brand new Marshalls clothing inside the vehicle.

The three were charged with burglary, grand theft and retail theft. Johnson is being placed in the Orange County jail with a $5450 bond after being charged with a misdemeanour count for reportedly giving the police a false name.