Tommy Robinson ‘Arrested For Breaking Covid Rules’ At London Rally

Yesterday saw former English Defence League leader and far-right troublemaker, Tommy Robinson, arrested for being in breach of Covid rules, during a rowdy gathering at Hyde Park.

The hugely controversial figure, who’d claimed to have fled the UK back in July due to ‘political persecution’, has allegedly been living in Spain, before his return for an anti-lockdown protest in London this weekend.

As an angry mob gathered to oppose the government’s decision to enter the whole of the UK into a second national lockdown, videos of the so-called journalist emerged of a number of law enforcement officers arresting him, hauling him away – much to his verbal protestations – and bunged into the back of a police van.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was confirmed to have been arrested at Speakers’ Corner, in Hyde Park, on the afternoon of Sunday, November 1.

‘Fascist Tommy Robinson crying like a baby whilst being handcuffed and arrested at Hyde Park, London,’ one tweet video read, which has had thousands of shares.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: ‘At 14.44hrs a man aged in his 30s was arrested under the coronavirus regulations for holding or being involved in the holding of the event.’

‘He has been taken into police custody,’ the statement concluded.

The news gathered momentum on Twitter, as his name began to trend and people started sharing videos of the 5-foot-six-inch, Luton-born Brit.

Naturally, people on Twitter began to mock Lennon, in a number of ways.

Robinson, who has been a long-time antagonist in the public eye, co-founded the far-right EDL back in 2009 but left the group in 2013 after he and deputy leader Kevin Carroll said they were distancing themselves from the organisation over alleged concerns of ‘far-right extremism’.

Since then, Yaxley-Lennon has been in and out of prison, as well as the headlines, and was famously covered in milkshake when trying to engage in a street debate, after a disastrous attempt to become an MEP.

Lennon was jailed for nine weeks late last year, when he was deemed to have interfered with a police investigation and being in contempt of law. He was originally sentenced to 13 months but, upon appeal, served a fraction of that before being released.

