Tommy Robinson Flees UK Permanently To Seek Refuge In Spain
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has revealed he is seeking refuge in Spain after allegedly being the target of arson.
The former English Defence League leader shared a video on social media to say he had fled the UK and is now looking to relocate permanently.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said the arson came ‘quite a few weeks ago’, after ‘all the BLM (Black Lives Matter) stuff’, and that he had to stay away in order to be with his family and keep them safe.
You can watch the video here:
Robinson claimed to have a video of the alleged attack, which was said to be targeted against his wife’s property. The activist and his family decided to leave the country ‘straight away’ after the incident, and Robinson is now in the process of organising their permanent move out of the UK.
He said:
I’m looking at relocating my family, which is pretty hard to do, especially with COVID — I couldn’t even get a hotel… to move them out to.
Obviously my wife has had enough of everything — someone gave her somewhere to stay, so we left the country, and I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but now with this 14-day quarantine, I probably won’t get back out and my kids are out here.
The ‘demonstration’ Robinson referred to is organised by populist group Hearts of Oak and is set to take place this Saturday, August 1, but the re-introduction of a 14-day quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain means Robinson wouldn’t be able to attend.
The government’s decision to enforce the quarantine period came after a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain, with more than 900 new cases of the virus reported on Friday, July 24, BBC News reports.
Robinson continued:
I’m still in the process of finding permanent relocation for [my family]. I’ve got new schools for my daughters.
People have said: ‘what, he’s still away?’ Cause my family are away. I need my family to be away, because they’re not safe, basically.
[…] I’ve got my flights booked – but because they’ve changed the regulations on Covid bullsh*t I won’t be able to come back, and I would come back, but my kids and family are out here.
Robinson is known for his stance against Islam and refugees coming into the UK, and he commented that it ‘wasn’t Muslims’ that had committed the arson, but that he believes he knows who was behind it.
The activist has received backlash for his attempt to ‘relocate’, with many social media users calling him a ‘hypocrite’ because of his opinions regarding refugees.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, activist, Coronavirus, Far Right, Heart Of Oaks, Spain, Tommy Robinson
CreditsBBC and 1 other
BBC
JackJazz/Twitter