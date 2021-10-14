Tommy Robinson Gets Five-Year Stalking Ban

Alamy

After targeting the home of a journalist, Tommy Robinson has been given a five-year stalking protection order.

On January 17 of this year, at around 10.00pm, Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, went after Independent home affairs correspondent Lizzie Dearden.

The 38-year-old far right, anti-Islam activist challenged the journalist at her home in Surrey Quays, in southeast London, after she was planning to write about his use of donations in a negative light.

He made the journalist feel ‘unsafe and frightened to go outside’, as he yelled abuse at her from outside her home.

According to Metro, the convicted criminal rung Dearden’s intercom, threatening her that he knew she was inside. He also attacked her partner Samuel Partridge, calling him a ‘paedophile’, allegations of which are entirely unsupported.

At the hearing on Wednesday, October 13, at Westminster Magistrate’s Court, Robinson’s conduct was commented on as having ‘crossed the line between mere harassment and stalking’, according to Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram.

After Dearden made a request for comment from Robinson’s solicitor for the article she was planning to write about him – concerning allegedly misusing money that had been donated to him by supporters – it is reported that Robinson hired a private investigator to uncover information about the journalist.

After discovering Dearden’s address, Robinson went to the journalist’s house. Ikram ‘wholly’ denied the idea that he had gone there to ‘exercise his right to reply’. Instead, he concluded that Robinson had gone there to intimidate her and try and pressure her into thinking that there was ‘not a shred of evidence’ to back up the claims around the article.

Ikram stated:

The complainant refused to come out or engage with the defendant. The defendant reacted by saying that he would come back to her address ‘every night’. In my judgment, that crosses the line in this case between mere harassment and acts associated with stalking in that he threatened to repeatedly return to her home address. The defendant was arrested before he could carry out his threat. I find that the intention of the defendant turning up a journalist’s house at past 10pm was clear: to intimidate her.

Robinson claimed that on the night of the incident he had, in fact, been ‘calm’, but Ikram pointed out this was contrary to neighbours’ witness statements.

‘In acting as he did, his actions sought to coerce and control the complainant in his desire to stop her going about her lawful business,’ Ikram said.

The incident left Dearden ‘extremely shaken, distressed and unsafe and afraid to go outside’, and Ikram concluded that Robinson ‘clearly poses and continues to pose a risk to the complainant’s physical and psychological wellbeing’.

Robinson left the court hearing half way through and was not present when the order of a five-year stalking ban was made against him. He is now banned from contacting Dearden and her partner or going where she works or lives, or from publishing anything with indirect or direct reference to the pair.

Unless invited specifically for an interview by Dearden or asked for ‘legitimate comment’, Robinson must subsequently have no contact with the journalist of Partridge.

