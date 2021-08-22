unilad
Tony Blair Breaks Silence On Taliban Takeover

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Aug 2021 11:09
Former prime minister Tony Blair has broken his silence over the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, expressing his opinion on the withdrawal of US troops.

Blair was in Number 10 when UK forces joined the US in invading Afghanistan in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

After 20 years, President Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw his troops from Afghanistan, a decision that Blair has now blasted as ‘tragic, dangerous, and unnecessary’.

In his first statement since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Blair wrote that abandoning Afghanistan was ‘not in their interests and not in ours’, and was done ‘in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending “the forever wars”’.

Blair proceeded to assert that the UK now has a ‘moral obligation’ to remain in Afghanistan until every person in need of evacuation has been brought to safety:

We must evacuate and give sanctuary to those to whom we have responsibility – those Afghans who helped us and stood by us and have a right to demand we stand by them.

He emphasised that this evacuation effort should be done, ‘not grudgingly but out of a deep sense of humanity and responsibility’.

Blair admitted that although the presence of overseas troops in Afghanistan had been ‘worse than imperfect’, but noted that ‘there were real gains over the past 20 years’.

This statement comes as the Ministry of Defence confirms the deaths of at least seven people near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport as large crowds of people frantically try to get out of the country.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here.

