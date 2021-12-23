Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’

Times Radio/Alamy

Former prime minister Tony Blair branded those who have chosen not to receive a coronavirus vaccine as ‘idiots’.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly urged everyone who is eligible in the UK to receive their first, second and booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, with the speed of the booster rollout recently having been increased to help protect against the Omicron variant.

Advert 10

The current PM has said it would be ‘tragic’ if people got ‘seriously ill because they were overconfident about their level of immunity and didn’t get their booster when they needed it’, and Blair left no doubt that he is on board with vaccinations during an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday, December 22.

See his interview below:

He commented: ‘Frankly, if you’re not vaccinated at the moment and you’re eligible and you’ve got no health reason for not being vaccinated [then] you’re not just irresponsible, I mean you’re an idiot. I’m sorry, I mean that’s, truthfully you are.’

Advert 10

Blair defended his comments by arguing that the Omicron variant is ‘so contagious’ that ‘if you’re unvaccinated and you’re in circulation you’re going to get it. And that is going to put a lot of strain on the health service.’

The 68-year-old went on to express the belief that people who are not vaccinated should not be targeted in a ‘heavy-handed way’, but that the government should be ‘trying to go after them and persuade them.’

He continued: ‘There may be all sorts of reasons but, honestly, it is in their own interest, never mind the public interest, for them to get vaccinated.’

Alamy

Advert 10

Later the same day, Blair appeared to somewhat pull back on his strong opinions as he told BBC Radio 4’s PM that he was ‘possibly […] a little too undiplomatic in [his] use of language.’

The former Labour party leader continued: ‘We have got a piece of work out in the field at the moment as an institute, and I think the government should do the same – just investigating what is the profile, what are the reasons why people are not getting vaccinated.’

Though he refrained from using the word ‘idiot’ during the second interview, Blair made clear that people who are choosing not to get vaccinated are an issue as he added: ‘You have, as a government, got to go out and try individually to persuade these people. If this goes on for some time this will be a big problem for us.’

The latest government data states a total of 129,579,569 vaccinations have been given out in the UK, including first, second and booster shots.

Advert 10