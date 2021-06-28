Top Australian Cop Calls COVID-Breaching Nude Sunbathers ‘Idiots’
Two nude sunbathers were saved from bushland after being scared by a deer, but they’re now facing a fine.
The ability to break lockdown rules may seem to be reserved for politicians, but two men in Australia managed to get caught in a ridiculous fashion.
On Sunday, June 27, two nude sunbathers were enjoying the sun on a beach south of Sydney when they were spooked by a deer. Rather than head towards the water, the duo decided they would take refuge in nearby bushland. The men reached out to rescue services when they realised they were lost near the Royal National Park, a 15,000-hectare coastal stretch.
Mick Fuller, police commissioner of New South Wales, explained what happened:
They were startled by a deer, ran into the national park, and got lost.
Not only did they require assistance from (emergency services) and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket.
The Police Commissioner went on to make scathing comments at a press conference on Monday, BBC News reports:
It’s difficult to legislate against idiots.
Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, and I think then on top of that, getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed.
According to a police statement, the search included the use of a helicopter, and found one man, aged 30, ‘naked and carrying a backpack,’ and the other, aged 49, was ‘partially clothed’ and found later.
The two men were fined A$1,000 (£547) each for breaking the rules enforced to reduce the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.
The variant has been connected to 128 new cases in Sydney, and officials have said enforcing lockdown measures are important now as it’s a ‘critical time.’
As a result, five million people have been ordered to stay at home as Sydney attempts to grapple with the variant.
