unilad
Advert

Top Australian Cop Calls COVID-Breaching Nude Sunbathers ‘Idiots’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 28 Jun 2021 11:43
9News/Twitter/Pixabay

Two nude sunbathers were saved from bushland after being scared by a deer, but they’re now facing a fine.

The ability to break lockdown rules may seem to be reserved for politicians, but two men in Australia managed to get caught in a ridiculous fashion.

Advert

On Sunday, June 27, two nude sunbathers were enjoying the sun on a beach south of Sydney when they were spooked by a deer. Rather than head towards the water, the duo decided they would take refuge in nearby bushland. The men reached out to rescue services when they realised they were lost near the Royal National Park, a 15,000-hectare coastal stretch.

Nudist fine Sydney (PA Images)PA Images

Mick Fuller, police commissioner of New South Wales, explained what happened:

They were startled by a deer, ran into the national park, and got lost.

Not only did they require assistance from (emergency services) and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket.

Advert

The Police Commissioner went on to make scathing comments at a press conference on Monday, BBC News reports:

It’s difficult to legislate against idiots.

Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, and I think then on top of that, getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed.

According to a police statement, the search included the use of a helicopter, and found one man, aged 30, ‘naked and carrying a backpack,’ and the other, aged 49, was ‘partially clothed’ and found later.

Advert

The two men were fined A$1,000 (£547) each for breaking the rules enforced to reduce the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

The variant has been connected to 128 new cases in Sydney, and officials have said enforcing lockdown measures are important now as it’s a ‘critical time.’

As a result, five million people have been ordered to stay at home as Sydney attempts to grapple with the variant.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Police Accidentally Kill Bystander Who Fatally Shot Gunman Who Had Killed A Cop
News

Police Accidentally Kill Bystander Who Fatally Shot Gunman Who Had Killed A Cop

Rome’s Colosseum Opens Underground To Public For First Time In Its History
News

Rome’s Colosseum Opens Underground To Public For First Time In Its History

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Conservatorship
Music

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Conservatorship

Ted Bundy Was Given Away As A Mass Murderer By These Three Things, Expert Says
Film and TV

Ted Bundy Was Given Away As A Mass Murderer By These Three Things, Expert Says

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, Australia, COVID-19, Now, Sydney

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    Sydney lockdown: Nude sunbathers fleeing deer fined for breaching Covid rules

 