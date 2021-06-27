Top Secret Ministry Of Defence Documents Discovered At Bus Stop

PA Images

Documents from the Ministry of Defence containing highly classified information have been found at a bus stop in Kent, UK.

The documents are said to hold information on HMS Defender and the British military in Afghanistan. HMS Defender was shadowed by Russian aircraft and coastguard ships earlier this week as it sailed near the coast of Crimea; it is thought the documents pertain to this.

Other documents found are said to contain details about possible UK military presence in Afghanistan after a Nato operation, led by the US, comes to an end in the country.

The government has said an investigation is being launched into how the documents came to be found at a bus stop, BBC News reports.

An employee had reported the missing documents, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson, who added, ‘It would be inappropriate to comment further.’

The documents add up to 50 pages in all, and were reportedly found soaking wet behind the bus stop. The find was reported to BBC News by a member of the public who realised the documents may contain sensitive information.

Earlier this week, June 23, Russia claimed to have fired warning shots at HMS Defender as it passed through the Black Sea. However, the British Ministry of Defence denied these claims, saying instead the Russians were ‘undertaking a gunnery exercise’.

HMS Defender’s route was highly scrutinised before departing, according to the documents, as officials debated Russia’s reaction to the British ship sailing near Crimea. Russian responses were anticipated, and an alternative route was also considered. However, it appears the alternative route would have suggested the UK was ‘scared/running away’.

‘As the public would expect, the Ministry of Defence plans carefully. As a matter of routine, that includes analysing all the potential factors affecting operational decisions,’ a spokesperson for the MoD said.

The bundle of documents is also said to contain information on arms exports, and details on Britain’s potential competition with European allies.

Most of the documents found were marked ‘official sensitive’, which is a fairly low level of classification, recommending ‘where there is a clear and justifiable requirement to reinforce the ‘need to know’,’ the government says.

There was, however, one document that was apparently marked ‘Secret UK Eyes Only’, and is reported to relate to the UK’s military presence in Afghanistan.

The documents were found on the street in Kent, in the rain, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 22. An investigation is now underway into how the papers were lost.