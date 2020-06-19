Toronto Cop Accused Of Organised Crime Earns $1 Million During 13-Year Suspension

If you have a police officer making the money they are, and who have sworn the oath they have sworn, and are unable to come in to work and do their duty because of actions on their own part, then we have to deal with that.

If a criminal trial can take sometimes, two, three, four years, during that time the Police Act charges have to sit in the balance and then start. And it can have the same inherent delays that any court-type process can have, where there could be disclosure issues, or stays or applications made by counsel.