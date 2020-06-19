Toronto Cop Accused Of Organised Crime Earns $1 Million During 13-Year Suspension
A Toronto police officer accused of being associated with organised crime has earned $1 million throughout the 13 years he’s been suspended with pay.
Police Constable Ioan-Florin Floria was arrested and charged with multiple crimes in 2007, with police claiming he ‘was closely associated with an Eastern European criminal organisation’ and had ‘outlined methods of avoiding police detection’.
He allegedly covered up the kidnapping of a marijuana grower he knew, whose boss in the drug trade paid a purported $200,000 for his release. Floria’s friends were allegedly responsible, so Floria pretended to investigate as a way of providing cover for them.
He was suspended from work as a result of the charges, but continued to receive pay. Floria was acquitted of all charges in 2012, but a workplace discipline hearing followed, with witness testimony only beginning in 2016.
Floria was later found guilty on four Police Service Act charges, including breach of confidence and discredible conduct, but he appealed that ruling and continues to earn while his appeal makes its way through the tribunal process.
During a 2017 phone interview cited by Vice, Floria said his salary on suspension totalled ‘$800,000 minimum.’ Since then, he has earned more than $100,000 every year, reaching $109,000 in 2019, meaning he has raked in more than $1 million while on suspension.
Speaking to City News last year, Jeff McGuire, executive director of the Ontario Association of Police Chiefs, said:
If you have a police officer making the money they are, and who have sworn the oath they have sworn, and are unable to come in to work and do their duty because of actions on their own part, then we have to deal with that.
If a criminal trial can take sometimes, two, three, four years, during that time the Police Act charges have to sit in the balance and then start. And it can have the same inherent delays that any court-type process can have, where there could be disclosure issues, or stays or applications made by counsel.
In an appeal statement, defence lawyer Lawrence Gridin criticised the prosecution for moving slowly during the discipline process and criticised the tribunal’s handling of the testimony of the marijuana grower, who has admitted to lying to police.
The police constable wants three of his four convictions overturned, though notably he is not challenging the conviction that did not come with a dismissal penalty. The commission is expected to rule on Floria’s appeal next month.
More than a decade after initially being suspended, he’s still earning a healthy wage, and many think his case is a prime example of corrupt policing.
Twitter users have used him as an argument for defunding the police, with one person writing: ‘Why are our taxes paying for his permanent vacation?’
Police officers have faced criticism in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd, and continuing to see apparently corrupt officers earning a healthy wage while they’re supposed to be being punished for their actions only adds salt to the wound.
Floria is one of 34 Toronto officers currently suspended without pay, according to a list released to Vice, as Ontario law only allows for unpaid suspensions in rare circumstances. A new legislation states officers could be suspended without pay if they are ‘charged with a serious offence’, though the province has yet to decide what constitutes a serious offence.
