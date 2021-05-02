unilad
Tory Donors Asked To Pay For Boris Johnson’s Personal Trainer And Nanny, Report Says

by : Emily Brown on : 02 May 2021 10:10
Tory Donors Asked To Pay For Boris Johnson's Personal Trainer And Nanny, Report SaysPA Images/Downing Street

Supporters of the Conservative party have reportedly been approached for donations to pay for Boris Johnson’s personal trainer and a nanny for his son. 

The prime minister earns more than £157,000 per year thanks to his salary for being an MP on top of his earnings for being PM. Combined, this putts him within the top 2% of earners in the UK, but the claims suggest he still needs additional help to support his lifestyle.

A new report from The Times says Johnson needs £300,000 a year to cover his high living costs, which may explain why his party allegedly turned to donors for extra funds.

Boris JohnsonPA Images

One of the donors is said to have complained to their local MP, who has not been identified, expressing their anger at being asked to pay for childcare for Johnson’s one-year-old son, Wilfred.

According to The Times, per The Independent, they said: ‘I don’t mind paying for leaflets but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister’s baby’s bottom.’

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street responded to the allegation to say the prime minister ‘has covered the cost of all childcare’, but they did not respond when asked if Johnson paid for the original bill for Wilfred, or whether he had reimbursed somebody else.

Conservatives are also said to have covered the cost of a personal trainer, who reportedly charged £165 per hour, as well as a personal chef hired when the PM was hospitalised with coronavirus.

The Times reports that Downing Street did not deny donors had been approached to pay for the nanny and personal trainer, but insisted Johnson had ‘personally paid’ for both members of staff.

The claims come amid questions of who paid for the refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street flat, with Conservative Party staff having been given one week to hand over all communication regarding the renovations, or face criminal consequences.

Johnson has repeatedly stated that he covered the cost for anything spent beyond the annual £30,000 maintenance allowance for residents, though Downing Street reportedly did not deny a claim that Johnson took out a personal loan to repay the Conservative Party for the renovations.

