Tory Election Candidate Condemned For Saying ‘Just Bomb Bristol’ After Kill The Bill Protest
A Conservative election candidate has come under fire for tweeting that Bristol should be bombed following the city’s Kill The Bill Protests over the weekend.
Violence erupted during Sunday’s protest, March 21, which left several police officers injured and two with broken arms and ribs. A police station and several police vehicles were also damaged during the demonstration.
The protests came in the wake of the government’s new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would impose restrictions on people’s right to protest.
Following Sunday’s chaos in Bristol, Stephen Halbhuber tweeted ‘Just bomb Bristol’ when responding to someone else’s tweet criticising protestors for turning to violence.
The Conservative candidate for Eastbourne Council has since received backlash for his controversial comment.
One person tweeted, ‘Hi @Conservatives, Please can you let us know if it is acceptable for your candidate Stephen Halbhuber to tweet that Bristol should be bombed? Any good reason why he shouldn’t be referred to the Prevent strategy for extremism?’
Someone else wrote, according to the Independent, ‘Local council candidate calling for people to be bombed? Disgraceful behaviour. You can’t even been [sic] trusted with a Twitter account, let alone a council state. Utterly disgraceful behaviour.’
Another person said, ‘As a Conservative candidate, this is a very inappropriate tweet. @pritipatel do you support prospective councillors making these suggestions?’
Halbhuber has since issued an apology for his comments and said he regrets what he said.
As per Bristol Post, his statement read:
I want to apologise unreservedly for my comments last night, and for any offence caused. Needless to say, it is not something that I believe, or would advocate for. In the cold light of day, I completely regret them.
I have a responsibility to residents to act with propriety and tolerance. Yesterday, I fell beneath that standard, and can only apologise and promise to learn from my mistake.
It’s believed he has since deleted his Twitter account.
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has also recently come under fire for his comments on Bristol’s Kill The Bill protest, where he tried to blame it on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
Farage wrote on Twitter alongside a video of police vans that had been set on fire, ‘In Bristol tonight we see what the soft-headed approach to the anti-police BLM leads to. Wake up everyone, this is not about racial justice.’
Dozens of people, including Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford, quickly shut him down though and pointed out the protests had nothing to do with BLM.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read