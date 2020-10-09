Tory Lanez Charged For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Faces 22 Years In Prison theestallion/Instagram/torylanez/Instagram

Rapper Tory Lanez faces more than 22 years in prison after being charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The incident took place on July 12, when Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was driving with Megan in Hollywood Hills.

Advert

A statement released by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office identifies Megan as ‘Megan P’, and states the pair got into an argument and Megan exited the vehicle, after which Lanez is accused of shooting her in the feet several times.

A few days after the incident, Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, released a statement to say she had ‘suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against [her] and done with the intention to physically harm [her].’

The following month, the Savage rapper publicly accused Lanez of shooting her during an Instagram Live video.

Advert

Addressing Lanez, who was 27 at the time of the incident, she said:

You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.

Lanez was arrested and charged at the time with possession of a concealed weapon, but he was not charged in connection with the shooting until yesterday, October 8.

Advert

Following his initial arrest, Los Angeles District Attorney’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago told CNN:

On July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson.

The Canadian rapper is now facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Advert

An announcement about the charges, cited by Variety, read:

The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez… was charged today… with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

An arraignment for Lanez is set to take place on October 13. If convicted on both charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.