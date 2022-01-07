Tory Minister Unable To Name Price Of A Pint Of Milk In TV Interview

Alamy/Sky News

A Tory minister who insisted that the government is out of touch couldn’t name the price of a pint of milk.

It’s a familiar test for politicians during discussions about the cost of living, and it’s something many of them have been asked to find out whether they know how expensive a staple part of the public’s usual food shop is.

Paul Scully, the Tory MP for Sutton and Cheam, was unable to answer the question when Sky News’ Samantha Washington asked him if the Conservatives were ‘out of touch’ with the needs of the public.

She asked, ‘I’m just wondering how in touch you are with all of this, can you tell us the national minimum wage is, for example, and the price for a pint of milk?’

The MP, who is also parliamentary under-secretary of state for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets, was easily able to say that the national minimum wage for people aged 23 and over is currently £8.91 and is due to rise to £9.50.

However, he couldn’t answer the second part of the question, initially saying he bought his milk in larger cartons, but then was not able to say how much milk costs regardless of whether it was one pint or four.

Washington continued to press Scully for an answer, saying, ‘It’s about demonstrating to the public that you are a government that understands the cost of living and the pressures on people’s budgets.’

Alamy

According to the BBC, the ‘price of a pint of milk’ test is one which has been thrown at politicians around the world for years, with George Bush falling foul of the question during a debate in 1992.

Nailing such questions can make a politician seem down to earth and attentive to the needs of the public, while getting them wrong runs the risk of being seen as out of touch and living a life far removed from the experiences of most people.

Being in touch with the needs of the public is always going to be an important quality in politicians, but especially so now as iNews says the UK faces a looming cost of living crisis as energy prices, the inflation rate and taxes are rising.