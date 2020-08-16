Unnamed Tory MP Accused Of Rape Can Return To Parliament After Being Re-Bailed
A Conservative MP who was arrested on suspicion of rape is allowed return to work at the House of Commons after being re-bailed.
The MP cannot be named for legal reasons, but is known to be a senior Tory politician in his fifties. He is under investigation after a Parliamentary researcher in her 20s accused him of rape, sexual assault and assault.
Police were made aware of the allegations on July 31, and the MP was arrested the following day. In spite of the allegations made against the politician, he has not been suspended from Parliament, and after being re-bailed he is allowed to return to work in two weeks’ time.
The Metropolitan Police commented on the case in a statement, saying:
On Friday, 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault.
These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020.
A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, 1st August 2020, on suspicion of rape, sexual assaults by penetration and touching and assault. His bail to return on a date has been extended to early November 2020.
The Conservative Party is said to have been initially approached by the complainant in April, The Independent reports. The Commons researcher, who claimed she needed hospital treatment as a result of the alleged rape, said she’s ‘devastated’ by Westminster’s lack of action in response to the claims.
The Conservative party has been criticised for its decision, but Chief Whip Mark Spencer said suspending the MP could possibly identify the alleged victim.
Spencer previously commented on the party’s decision, saying:
The chief whip takes all allegations of harassment and abuse extremely seriously and has encouraged anybody who has approached him to contact the appropriate authorities, including parliament’s independent complaints and grievance scheme, which can carry out independent and confidential investigations.
As this matter is now in the hands of police, it would be inappropriate to comment further.
The MP will face more questioning when he returns to see police in early November.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
