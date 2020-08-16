Unnamed Tory MP Accused Of Rape Can Return To Parliament After Being Re-Bailed

On Friday, 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault.

These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, 1st August 2020, on suspicion of rape, sexual assaults by penetration and touching and assault. His bail to return on a date has been extended to early November 2020.