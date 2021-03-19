Tory MP Says People Who Aren't 'Proud To Be British' Should Move To Another Country

A Conservative MP for the town of Grimsby has said people who are not ‘proud to be British’, the queen, or the British flag should move to another country.

Lia Nici, who has been the MP for Great Grimsby since the 2019 general election made the comments on Twitter yesterday, March 18.

Advert 10

Nici was replying to a tweet from James Sunderland, who rebuked BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt for poking fun at Robert Jenrick’s humungous British flag.

‘Yet more smirking nonsense from the increasingly out of touch BBC. This odious behaviour needs to be cut out of our national broadcaster before it loses even more viewers…,’ Sunderland had written.

Nici replied saying: ‘Of course if people are not proud to be British, or of our flag or Queen, they don’t have to live in the U.K. Perhaps they should move to another country they prefer?’

Advert 10

Her comment has been retweeted more than 1,000 times.

During an interview with the housing secretary, Stayt said the flag seen in his background was ‘not up to standard size’, jokingly adding: ‘I think it’s just a little small, but that’s your department, really.’

Following the segment, Munchetty ‘liked’ tweets about the segment and the size of the flag. However, she was later forced to issue an apology after receiving backlash for the ‘offensive’ likes.

Advert 10

‘I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning. I have since removed these ‘likes’. This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken,’ she wrote on Twitter last night.

Shortly after the interview, Jenrick tweeted a photo of the flag, which is propped next to a framed picture of the queen.

‘We’re always proud to fly the Union Flag at @mhclg. It’s a symbol of liberty and freedom that binds the whole country together,’ he wrote.

Advert 10

The BBC has a strict social media policy for its staff, who are instructed not to ‘express a personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or controversial subjects’.

Under the guidelines, staff are instructed not to bring the BBC ‘into disrespute or criticise colleagues in public’.

This includes bias which may be presented through accounts they follow, as well as tweets they like and retweet.