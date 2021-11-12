Tory MP Who Said Marcus Rashford Should Stick To The Day Job Revealed To Have Second Job

Alamy

The Conservative MP who said Marcus Rashford should stay out of politics has been revealed to have a second job.

Rashford has been celebrated across the country for his efforts in making sure no child went hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, so much so that he recently received an MBE in recognition of his political work.

His campaigning led the government to change its policy over free school meal vouchers, however, Dover politician Natalie Elphicke has expressed belief he should focus instead on his main job of being a striker for Manchester United and England football teams.

The Dover politician expressed her opinion after Rashford’s penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final, implying he would have had a better chance of scoring the goal if he had not spent as much time involved in politics.

In a private message to Tory colleagues following England’s loss to Italy, Elphicke said: ‘They lost. Would it be ungenerous to suggest Rashford should have spent more time perfecting his game and less time playing politics.’

Elphicke received strong criticisms for the comment after it became public, and it has now been revealed the politician herself also spends time working outside of her role as an MP.

Eight hours a week – the equivalent of a full working day – Elphicke works as chair of the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB), an independent watchdog for new-build houses, according to the register of her financial interests, The Independent reports.

The Home Builders Federation explains the NHQB is responsible for overseeing the ‘quality of new build homes’, as well as seeking to improve customer service, with the role earning the MP a further £36,000 on top of the £82,000 per year she earns working for the government.

Elphicke began working in the role in May 2020 and spent more than 150 hours working for the watchdog between May and December 2020. She is said to have since increased her weekly commitment and is set to work 416 hours for the NHQB over the next year.

The MP apologised for her comment about Rashford after it came to light, saying she regretted what she had said and that she was sorry for ‘any suggestion that he is not fully focused on his football’.